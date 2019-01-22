Reports: Real Madrid superstar set to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has continued his sensational form at Juventus this season, and has proven critics wrong like he always does. Now, it appears as if he may have convinced a former teammate to join him in Turin.

Marcelo is the latest to be linked with a move to Juve following a lack-luster campaign at Real Madrid. Los Blancos have struggled without Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane this term, and could face a number of exits soon.

Don Balon are reporting that Marcelo is already looking for a house in Turin near that of Ronaldo, and that the Portuguese could aid the move happening sooner rather than later.

The report further suggests that the deal could be finalized by June this year, meaning Marcelo will be presented as Juventus player by the start of next season.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Marcelo is among the many who are unhappy at Real Madrid, and the push by Ronaldo further means that Juventus could pull the trigger on this huge signing and further dent the hopes of Los Blancos.