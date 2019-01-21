Reports: Lionel Messi green lights Barcelona’s move for 16-year-old ‘next Paul Pogba’

Lionel Messi has put his stamp of approval on Barcelona’s proposed transfer of Lucien Agoumé, the 16-year-old midfielder from FC Sochaux-Montbéliard in Ligue 2 in France.

Don Balon claim that Lucien Agoumé is on his way to Barcelona in the summer after Lionel Messi signaled his approval for the transfer. Agoumé, who is of Cameroonian descent but has already represented the France U16 and U17 teams, is a midfielder in the mould of Paul Pogba – someone Barcelona were keen to bring to the Nou Camp.

However, with the French World Cup winner set to stay at Manchester United following the departure of Jose Mourinho, they have moved for a youngster with the potential to develop into the same type of player.

Agoumé’s youth contract expires in June of 2020, meaning that he should sign on with Barcelona without much hassle, despite other teams like Inter Milan and Manchester United also registering interest in the player.

Don Balon also claims that Barcelona’s Director of Football, Eric Abidal, made an unsuccessful attempt at signing Agoumé last season as well.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Agoumé is a proper talent and with Barcelona’s interest in Paul Pogba when he was unsettled at Manchester United well documented, it is quite probable that they are in the market for a similar type of player.

The fact that he hasn’t signed a professional contract also works well for the Catalan club, making it a much more viable long term investment.