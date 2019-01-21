Reports: Barcelona set to announce former AC Milan forward as first January signing

Barcelona are on the cusp of sealing a shock move for Kevin-Prince Boateng, claim reliable reports.

Boateng, 31, currently plies his trade for Sassuolo in Seria A whom he joined last summer from Las Palmas. He has made 15 appearances for the side, scoring 5 goals and setting up 2 more.

Barcelona will shell out £1.75m to loan out the player with an option to buy him for £7m at the end of the season if they want to make the deal into a permanent one.

Boateng, the half-brother of Bayern Munich center back Jerome Boateng, is a well travelled player, having turned up for teams like Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth, Genoa, AC Milan, Schalke, Las Palmas, Genoa, Eintract Frankfurt and finally Sassuolo

Sassuolo General Director Giovanni Carnevali is expected to fly to Barcelona sometime this week to finalize the deal.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 5/5; This transfer has been reported by a number of credible sites and reporters so it’s likely already done. It may be a completely left field move, but it may work out well for both parties in the short term. Barcelona need urgent cover for the striking position after the departure of Munir and Boateng would be a good fit.