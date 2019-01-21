Reports: Manchester United to finalize their first outgoing transfer in January

Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is on his way out of Old Trafford in January, with Juventus said to have tabled a £3 million bid for his services.

Darmian, 29, has only made 6 appearances for the Manchester club all season and also finds his contract running out at the end of June. Goal reports that Juventus will pay Manchester United £3 million for his services in a loan deal for six months, leaving the Italian full back free to join them for free at the end of the season.

Darmian has 36 caps for Italy and has scored 1 goal. However, in his 3 and a half years at Manchester United, he has only mustered 91 appearances, scoring once and setting up 4 goals.

His move to Juventus is said to free up Leonardo Spinazzola to depart to Bologna on loan.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Darmian has always been a solid option whenever he’s gotten an opportunity to play, but he is the first casualty in Manchester United’s long overdue defensive overhaul.

United do have Diogo Dalot as a backup full back and Luke Shaw, Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia as starters in Darmian’s position, so it does make sense for the player and the club to part ways in January.