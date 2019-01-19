Reports: Barcelona identify Lionel Messi replacement for 2021 season

Who will replace Lionel Messi? A question which keeps ringing in every Barcelona fans’ ears might finally have an answer.

The 31-year-old is still playing the best football of his life and is far from over. Despite that, the Barcelona board is actively looking for a potential replacement for Messi and have zeroed in on a superstar.

According to reports in Don Balon, Barcelona have identified Messi’s replacement but they will only sign that player in the 2021 season. The player they have identified is Liverpool talisman, Mohamed Salah, who has been scoring goals for fun ever since arriving at the English Premier club.

While Messi has scored 16 goals and provided 10 assists in La Liga this season, Salah has 14 goals and seven assists in the Premier League this season. The Argentine will be 33 in two years while the Egyptian will turn 28 in 2021 and will be seemingly at the top of his powers then.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 4/5 – Barcelona are a dream club for any player in the football world and in two years, when Salah will be at the peak of his powers, he will be an incredible addition to the squad. And given the spending power they have, it’ll be tough for Liverpool to hold on to the Egyptian in two years time.