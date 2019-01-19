Reports: Real Madrid confirm their January transfer window plans

Real Madrid will seal off the January transfer window following the signing of Brahim Diaz from Manchester City and will not entertain anymore transfers according to reports.

Spanish newspaper Marca claim that coach Santiago Solari is happy with the current Real Madrid squad and will not look to bring in any additions apart from the signing of 19-year-old Brahim Diaz from Manchester City that they’ve already completed.

The report also states Solari feels that his current squad qualities and depth is sufficient for them to compete on all fronts – the La Liga, Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid currently sit fourth in La Liga, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona after 19 games. However, they are still competing in the Champions League where they will face Dutch team Ajax in the Round of 16 in February.

They are also still in with a shout in the Copa del Rey as they will play Girona in a two legged quarter final stage later this month.

There have been widespread rumours that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez wants to orchestrate an overhaul at the club at the end of the season that will see the likes of Eden Hazard join and a potential managerial return for former boss Jose Mourinho.