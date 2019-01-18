Reports: Barcelona target shock MLS star as search for striker continues

The only constant in this universe is change. Life and death are only but conditions that make change happen. There was once a time when Barcelona prided themselves due to their ethos of focusing on developing players from their academy instead of splashing the cash in the market like Real Madrid used to.

But now, where the Galacticos are trying to build a team on youth, the Blaugrana are having to look at the transfer market for a backup for Luis Suarez. The Catalans are thin in the forward department and have been linked with a few forwards.

And the most recent of the lot is former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela, according to Marca. The Mexican has the experience of playing in La Liga as he was with Real Sociedad for the most part of this decade.

While Alvaro Morata had been targeted, the former Real Madrid striker distanced himself from the Camp Nou – not because of his former allegiance with the Merengues but because he won’t be a guaranteed starter under the shadow of Luis Suarez.

As a result, Barca have turned their eyes towards the Los Angeles FC forward as Ernesto Valverde eyes a backup for the winter transfer window.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; While Marca might be quite reliable when it comes to Real Madrid, the same can’t be said concerning Barcelona. However, the Catalans do need a backup forward with some tough fixtures coming up and Carlos Vela could very well be that man.