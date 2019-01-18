Reports: Real Madrid closing in on exciting young defender

The January transfer window is heading into its last week and this is usually the time when clubs complete deals to sign players that they have targeted. One such club is Real Madrid, who are closing in on yet another exciting youngster.

In Real Madrid’s case this season, things didn’t go down too well in the summer. Not only did they lose Cristiano Ronaldo and failed to replace him, but they also overlooked the gaps in defence.

But now, it seems as though they are finally trying to address the issue by attempting to sign Eder Militao from Porto. The youngster has been in good form ever since moving to Portugal and, subsequently, has found himself on the radar of some of Europe’s best clubs.

Manchester United and Barcelona were touted with interest for the youngster but Real Madrid could capture him. According to Marca, the Galacticos are closing in on a deal to bring him in the summer.

The report adds that Los Blancos will have to pay the entirety of his release clause worth €50 million, which is set to increase to €75 million after July 15, 2019.

As a result, Madrid are trying to finish the deal before the date and bring someone who has the talent to be a part of Madrid’s backline for the next 10 years.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Marca is often correct when it comes to reporting stories surrounding the Galacticos. Real Madrid also have a tendency of spending big for defenders plying their trade in Portugal (like Pepe) and could do the same with Militao.