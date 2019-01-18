Reports: Arsenal set to sign Suarez from Barcelona

Arsenal are close to clinching their first big-name signing of the January transfer window, with Barcelona star Denis Suarez reportedly set to move to the Gunners.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that an agreement is close to being reached between Barcelona and Arsenal wherein an initial fee of €2million will be paid by Arsenal for a loan deal, and will be followed up by a €20million offer in the summer to make the move permanent.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has mentioned the need to bring new faces at the club, and had earmarked Suarez as a potential signing very early on, but was unable to figure a deal out with the Catalans up until now.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – It seemed like a matter of time before this particular move was sealed, and Arsenal fans can finally now have the flair they need in midfield to push forward and perhaps make that top four place their own.