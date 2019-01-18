Reports: Manchester United players decide who they want as their manager

Manchester United have turned their fortunes around as a club since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over, and following a successful run so far, the players have decided they want him to continue, Daily Mail are reporting.

Solskjaer has won six games out of six since taking over, making him the only manager in United history to accomplish the feat, and in doing so, he has further endeared himself to the players and fans.

So much so, that the players at the club are now starting to urge the board to make his caretaker role a permanent one – so that they can achieve even more success.

Along with Solskjaer, the players reportedly want the coaching staff to remain too, which includes former star Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Mike Phelan.

Together, the Red Devils look unstoppable, and it remains to be seen whether the temporary roles will be turned into permanent ones before the end of the current season.