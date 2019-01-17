Reports: Chelsea set to part ways with two forwards in January

We’re halfway through the January Transfer Window with only a handful of ‘big’ dealings to report at the moment. However, the number of completed deals is expected to pick up in the coming weeks, especially in the case of Chelsea. The Blues are set for a busy few days and are expected to part ways with two strikers!

Ever since Diego Costa left, Chelsea have been in a striker conundrum. The Blues brought in Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi, and Olivier Giroud to replace him, but none have been able to impress so far. And now, the London club is closing in on the signing of yet another striker- Gonzalo Higuain -who is expected to join on a temporary deal.

Higuain’s impending arrival will signal the end of two forwards’ Chelsea career – Alvaro Morata and Michy Batshuayi.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Alvaro Morata is set for a move to Spain, joining Real Madrid’s fierce rivals Atletico. The Spaniard will return to his native country after spending a season and a half in England and is expected to complete is move in the coming days.

Alvaro #Morata to Atlético Madrid, confirmed. Last details and the agreement is so close. Here we go! 🇪🇸✔️ #CFC #Atletico #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2019

Things are not so simple, however, for Michy Batshuayi. The Belgian forward was loaned to Valencia for the 2018/19 season but saw his deal cut short due to bad form. He now returns to Chelsea with offers already on the table for him.

One such offer is from Monaco, who are willing to reunite him with Cesc Fabregas. However, Chelsea are now considering offering Batshuayi to AC Milan as an appeaser for the Gonzalo Higuain deal.

#Milan are working for #Piatek as Higuain substitute. Talks ongoing with Genoa and with his agent to find the agreement. Michy Batshuayi has been offered from Chelsea (Monaco always interested in signing him) but he's not the first choice for AC Milan. Piatek is the main target. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 16, 2019

Milan, meanwhile, are also looking at Genoa striker Kryzstof Piatek as an alternative, who has also been linked to Real Madrid.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Both Michy Batshuayi and Alvaro Morata’s time at Chelsea seems to be up, with the latter expected to complete his move to Atletico Madrid in the coming days. Meanwhile, Batshuayi may have to wait a little longer to escape his Stanford Bridge hell, with Chelsea hoping to agree on a permanent transfer for the Belgian, instead of a loan deal.