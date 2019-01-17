Reports: Juventus star to 5-time Premier League winners is a done deal

Chelsea have negotiated an agreement with Gonzalo Higuain’s parent club Juventus to bring the AC Milan forward to Stamford Bridge on a loan deal in January.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reports that Chelsea have agreed a 6-month loan deal with Juventus for the services of striker Gonzalo Higuain. They may also choose to purchase him at any point during the loan or extend the loan until the end of the 2019/20 season.

Romano also reported that AC Milan, the club at which Higuain is currently on loan, is okay with the transfer. Chelsea will, naturally, bear the wage expenses of the player during the spell of the loan.

Higuain, 31, is keen to join up with the five time Premier League winners due to the strong working relationship he enjoyed at Napoli under now Blues coach Maurizio Sarri.

He has scored 8 goals and set up 3 more in 24 appearances for the Italian club so far this season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 5/5; The Higuain – Chelsea saga has been a somewhat drawn out one, but it Fabrizio Romano is a reliable source for transfer news and if he says it’s done, it’s probably done. Chelsea want him and Higuain wants to join them too. Though, this probably means that Alvaro Morata is on his way out of the club.