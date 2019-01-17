Reports: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sanctions his first Manchester United January signing

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign PSV Eindhoven’s Steven Bergwijn in January and has already dispatched his scouts to track the player.

Bergwijn, 21, is a natural winger who can play on either wing and would reportedly be available for £25 million in January. He only moved up from the PSV U21 squad at the beginning of this season but has already notched up an impressive goal return, scoring 10 and setting up 8 more in just 24 appearances.

Solskjaer, who views both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to be out and out strikers, is reportedly keen on adding Bergwijn to the mix as he is a natural winger, according to the Sun.

Manchester United scouts, who had already maintained tabs on the player before Solskjaer’s arrival, were instructed by the Norwegian boss to report on the Dutch player’s performance in PSV’s upcoming matches against FC Emmen and FC Groningen before registering their final recommendation.

FOX Sports probability rating: 3/5; Ole Gunnar’s Solskjaer’s arrival at Manchester United has reverted the club to its true heritage of playing attacking football while also promoting youth. Bergwijn would fit that bill perfectly. He’s talented, young and Manchester United do need a right winger too.

At just £25 million, he’s quite a bargain too.