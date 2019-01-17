Reports: Barcelona star to join the Premier League in January

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has reportedly told Brazilian winger Malcom that he can leave during the winter transfer window – as Tottehnam circle.

Malcom, 21, joined the club in the summer of the 2017/18 season from French club Bordeaux, but has failed to establish himself in Valverde’s plans since.

He has only made 10 appearances for the club, scoring 2 goals.

Now, reports from Tuttomercato are suggesting that the Spanish coach is prepared to allow the pacy winger to leave in January, so as to recoup some of the 45 million euros that the club spent for him.

Valverde le ha abierto la puerta al brasileño a salir este enero. Le ha dicho que va a tener muy pocas oportunidades, mejor opción que busque equipo #mercato pic.twitter.com/SJgGQ9O4DG — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) January 16, 2019

Tottenham, who have lost Son Heung-min to the AFC Asian Cup and Harry Kane to an ankle injury, are reported to be interested in the player as they want cover for the position.

However, they only want to bring the player to Wembley on loan and it remains to be seen if Barcelona are willing to let the player go on loan or if they will prefer a full transfer.

Malcom has turned out for the U21 Brazil side 13 times and the U23 Brazil side twice. He is yet to make his senior team debut for his nation.

FOX Sports probability rating: 3/5; Tottenham are desperate for cover in the attacking positions after the loss of Kane and Son, and Malcom – who can play on either wing or as a front man – fits the bill. Barcelona are keen to offload him and may insert an option for the loaning club to buy him at a future date as well. Could be a win-win for both clubs