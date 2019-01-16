Reports: Arsenal to sign Real Madrid star as their first January transfer for just 3 million

Arsenal are keen to land Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, currently on loan at Bayern Munich, during the January transfer window.

Rodriguez, 27, has been on loan at Bayern Munich for a season and a half and has made 50 appearances for the Bavarian club, scoring 11 goals and setting up 16 more.

He is slated to return to his parent club of Real Madrid at the end of this season, unless Bayern exercise the £39.5m option to purchase him in that time.

However, having only made 11 appearances for the German side this season, it is looking unlikely that he has a future in the club – allowing Arsenal to make a loan move for him in January for just £3m, according to the Mirror.

Arsenal had initially identified Denis Suarez of Barcelona as their primary target, with the attack minded midfielder also willing to join the London based club. However, Arsenal boss Unai Emery revealed that they will be restricted to only loan deals in the winter transfer window, meaning that they could yet choose to switch their focus to Rodriguez for the time being.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; James Rodriguez will want to return to Real Madrid at the end of the season to vie for a starting berth, especially now that club President Florentino Perez has signaled his intention to oversee a squad overhaul at the club that will likely see the older players moved on.