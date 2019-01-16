Reports: Shock striker target predicts January transfer to Liverpool – “I’m going to leave my club in the next few days”

Reports suggest that Liverpool are in the market for Red Bull Salzburg forward Moanes Dabour, with the Israeli striker also keen to leave his club.

Jurgen Klopp’s men sit pretty on top of the Premier League with 57 points in 22 games, having lost only one game all season, and are 4 points clear of defending Champions Manchester City who sit in second.

Much of Liverpool’s emergence as a legitimate contender for the Premier League this season has hinged on a couple of key additions in the transfer market – namely that of Virgil Van Dijk and ‘keeper Allison.

However, Daily Star are reporting that Liverpool are not quite done with strengthening their squad and that Jurgen Klopp has identified 26 year old Israeli forward Moanes Dabour from Red Bull Salzburg as a shock January target.

Dabour has notched up 20 goals and 6 assists in 30 appearances for his club this season, and is expected to be keen to move to the Premier League. A figure of £22m is believed to be enough to secure his services.

Moreover, Dabour himself has outlined his intention to leave his club and was quoted as saying: “”I’m going to leave Salzburg in the next few days.”

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; The move makes sense in two ways. Dabour has been a consistent source of goals for his club in the Austrian League for a bit now and at just £22m, is the perfect bench addition given that Klopp’s never really been sold on either Daniel Sturridge or Divock Origi.

(Photo Credits: Scoopnest)