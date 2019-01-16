Reports: Barcelona pondering 35 Million bid for exciting forward

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are in search of new forwards. While Los Blancos are closing in on the signature of Kryzstof Piatek, the Blaugrana have seemingly turned to the Bundesliga to find their man, who can join them next summer.

Barcelona have been left depleted in the striking department after the departures of Paco Alcacer and Munir El Haddadi. The Catalan giants now have Luis Suarez as the only ‘number 9’ in the squad. However, with growing concerns over the Uruguayan’s age, they are in search of a new striker altogether.

Recently it was revealed that the Blaugrana have drawn up a list of nine potential candidates, hoping to bring at least one in. The list contained names of several star forwards such as Timo Werner, Kasper Dolberg, Maxi Gomez, Luka Jovic and many more. And according to Sports COPE, it is the latter who the Spanish club are preparing a bid for, with a view towards a move in the Summer.

According to the report, Barcelona are readying a 35 Million Euros bid for Jovic, who is currently spending the season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt from Benfica. The German club is expected to make Jovic’s move permanent at the end of the season for a meagre 12 Million Euros, following which Barcelona are expected to submit their own bid.

Jovic has been in fine form so far this season, and is currently joint top of the scoring charts with 12 goals, alongside former-Barcelona man Paco Alcacer.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are also exploring the possibility of bringing either one of Olivier Giroud, Fernando Llorente, and Christian Stuani in for the short term.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Any Barcelona move for Jovic will have to wait till summer. However, the Blaugrana are slowly starting to take the lead in pursuit of his signature. It won’t be altogether surprising if Jovic is wearing the famous ‘Red and Blue’ next season.