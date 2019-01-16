Reports: Manchester United to consider selling midfield star in January

Manchester United may be considering the option of selling Marouane Fellaini in the January transfer window, Daily Mail are reporting.

The Red Devils currently have offers from the likes of AC Milan, Porto, and clubs from China and Turkey it is understood, so selling him now would make sense for the club from a monetary point of view.

The Belgian signed a contract extension last year, so his wage is considerable at the moment, but with United changing their tactics under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the need for a player like Fellaini has drastically reduced.

The midfielder could be offloaded as early as the January transfer window as a result, with suitors lying in wait.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Fellaini received numerous opportunities under Jose Mourinho, but the clock is ticking on his Manchester United future under Solskjaer. This may be a good time to start looking for options elsewhere in Europe.