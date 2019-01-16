Reports: Zinedine Zidane set to become new coach of Serie A giants

Zinedine Zidane looks all set to become the new coach of Juventus, per Don Balon. The Frenchman will reunite with former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, and will reportedly be brought in on the behest of the Portuguese himself.

Though current Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has done little wrong, the pushiness of Ronaldo to have ‘Zizou’ at the helm may be weighing in heavily on the board, and the French legend would have no problem in taking over such a huge club.

One of his first orders of business appears to have been revealed too, with Karim Benzema an immediate target for Zidane. The striker has struggled this season at Los Blancos but is highly rated by his former boss, and could be the first player brought in if and when Zidane takes over.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – It would seem harsh on Allegri, but the success of Zidane is hard to ignore, and if he wants a move to Turin, chances are he is going to get a move to Turin.