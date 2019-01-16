Reports: Manchester United star to leave club in transfer window

Manchester United will have to brace for the departure of defender Marcos Rojo in the summer transfer window, per The Telegraph.

The report suggests the Argentine could be on his way come the summer, as injury problems continue to plague his time at Old Trafford.

The defender enjoyed a good few seasons with the Red Devils but failed to cement his place in the heart of defence, largely due to injury problems and inconsistency.

His national team place looked more secure at one point, but there is no doubt that he still has plenty to give at the club level.

United are keen to clear their wage burden and should offload Rojo to a possible suitor, but would also be keen to do some transfer business of their own as they look to sure up their back line.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Rojo’s injury problems have for long marred his continued run in the side, and his departure would hence make sense, even if United fans still believe he has what it takes to continue at the club.