Reports: Former Premier League Champions set to appoint Brendan Rodgers as manager

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Brendan Rodgers in the Premier League, but The Sun suggest that he might be back in the Premier League pretty soon.

The former Liverpool manager has found life easy at Celtic, but he could be on his way to England again, and this time with a Premier League champion.

Leicester City are on the verge of sacking Claude Puel after inconsistent results, and consider Rodgers as the ideal man to replace him, says the report.

Leicester managed shock wins against both Chelsea and Manchester City, keeping Puel’s job safe for the time being, but their inconsistency has hit back again in the past few games, meaning that the sack isn’t far away.

With Rodgers’ obvious experience at the top level in the Premier League, he would seem like a good fit to perhaps take the Foxes back to the pinnacle of English football.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Rodgers may be looking for a new challenge, and what better club to come to than Leicester City and their loyal legion of fans and support.