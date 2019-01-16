Reports: Arsenal can sign World Cup Golden Boot winner on cut-price deal

The rebuilding process at Arsenal under Unai Emery seemed to have hit a snag. The Gunners have lost two of their last three matches, and are in need of some reinforcements in January. As it happens, they might be able to sign one world-class player, for a cut-price deal.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery recently revealed that the Gunners can only afford to sign players on loan during the January transfer window. Following that, a few players have been linked with the North London club for a temporary move.

One such player, who might become available for Arsenal to sign on loan is James Rodriguez, according to Daily Mail. The Colombian playmaker is currently in his second season of a two-season-long loan deal at Bayern Munich, whom he had joined from Real Madrid last year for a fee of 11.5 Million Pounds.

Rodriguez did play a starring role for Bayern last season, contributing significantly as the Bavarians lifted the Bundesliga title. However, since then, the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot winner has fallen down the pecking order, and could be forced to leave.

If Arsenal are to sign Rodriguez on a temporary deal, they will have to pay 3 Million Pounds to Real Madrid, an amount which would cover the remaining part of his loan deal with Bayern.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 1/5; Arsenal are in need of some new faces as they push on to finish in one of the four Champions League spots. However, the loan signing of James Rodriguez somehow doesn’t fit the bill. Nevertheless, the Gunners have been known to pull off some remarkable deals in the past, such as that of Mesut Ozil from Real Madrid, Alexis Sanchez from Barcelona, and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund.