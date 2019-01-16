Reports: Real Madrid to splash 50 million on their newest Galactico signing in January

Florentino Perez is on the verge of splurging over 50 million for the next Galactico at Real Madrid – Genoa’s Krzysztof Piatek.

One of the biggest issues plaguing Real Madrid this season has been a lack of goals up front, with striker Karim Benzema providing a paltry return of just 12 goals from 30 games. And his recent injury has only compounded the situation.

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has sought to address this area of concern by targeting Genoa forward Krzysztof Piatek. The 23 year old Polish striker has been in superb form this season, scoring 19 goals in 20 appearances and is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo on the Serie A goal scoring charts with 13 in the competition.

However, should Genoa sanction a move for him in the winter transfer window, Real Madrid must cough up upwards of 50 million according to sources close to the club.

Real Madrid have endured a torrid season by their own lofty standards and find themselves in 4th position in La Liga. It is rumoured that Florentino Perez wants to overhaul the squad considerably and move out the older players like Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo to bring in the likes of Eden Hazard, Krzysztof Piatek and others.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Piatek is on the radar of a number of clubs but should Real Madrid come calling, very few players can turn them down. Also, Madrid desperately need a striker.