Reports: Real Madrid want Juventus superstar in swap deal involving Isco

Real Madrid are considering an audacious swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Isco in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Juventus have shown a lot of interest in the out of favour Los Blancos midfielder and though Madrid are ready to let him go, they want one of the Old Lady’s players in return.

And according to reports in Italian news agency Tuttosport, Florentino Perez wants Juventus to include the Argentine forward in the deal. Dybala is believed to be valued at €100m by the Turin based club but they are not willing to let him go as of now.

Madrid, however, are adamant that any deal which would see Isco go to Italy will have to involve Dybala. This one promises to be an enthralling summer transfer saga.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – While it is certain that the Spaniard will move away from the Bernabeu in the coming months, there still remains a question mark over whether Juventus will allow Dybala to move the other way. Moreover, quite a few top European clubs will be interested in signing the Argentine up as well, therefore it looks unlikely that Dybala will move to Bernabeu.