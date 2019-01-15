Reports: Barcelona to consider Premier League striker as Luis Suarez partner

Barcelona are considering signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente as a partner forward to Luis Suarez, Mundo Deportivo are reporting.

The Spaniard has all the tools to be successful at a big club, as was the case when he moved to Juventus in Serie A, but has fallen out of favor since arriving at Spurs, for no fault of his own.

Harry Kane is the undisputed first choice forward at the Lilywhites, and with opportunities few and far between, he could be set for a move.

Barcelona have emerged as suitors following the imminent departure of Munir El Haddadi, and with manager Ernesto Valverde well-versed with the exploits of Llorente, he could choose to bring him in.

The pair worked at Athletic Bilbao together and have a good understanding, so don’t be surprised if this deal takes place.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Spurs won’t want to sell, but if Barcelona have the right price in mind, a move to the Catalans may well happen. Would be quite extraordinary nonetheless.