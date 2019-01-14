Chelsea target drops massive hint regarding impending move

The transfer window is in full swing and one club more heavily involved than others is Chelsea. The Blues have already signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund and have let Cesc Fabregas leave for Monaco. However, it seems that Maurizio Sarri’s side are closing in on another new signing, with the player himself dropping a massive hint about the impending move.

Maurizio Sarri said in the post-match press conference after the Newcastle game, that Chelsea need a backup:

“As you have seen Jorginho was in trouble, but I didn’t have a player for that position. I have no idea.

“The club knows very well my opinion. I need a player there. It depends on the club decision. I cannot do anything more,” Sarri said.

And it seems the Blues hierarchy have listened, as they are close to completing a deal for Argentina international, Leandro Paredes. Furthermore, the Player himself has dropped the biggest hint yet of his imminent move, retweeting a compilation video of his highlights with the caption: Leandro Paredes – Welcome to Chelsea.

Paredes, who currently plies his trade with Zenit St Petersburg, moved to Russia from Italian Serie A club AS Roma back in 2017 for a 23 Million Euros plus add-ons fee. He has since gone on to make almost 60 appearances for the Russian side, while also scoring 9 goals.

The former Roma man was also among the 35 men initially selected for the 2018 FIFA World Cup but was unable to make the final cut.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 4/5; Chelsea, reportedly, have a deal in place for Pardes already. However, it remains to be seen if the Blues push forward with his signing, with both Adrien Rabiot and Nicolo Barella also among the targets. Nevertheless, at the moment, Paredes is looking the most likely to sign for the Blues, having dropped the biggest hint yet himself.