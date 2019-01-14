Reports: Star forward snubs Barcelona in favour of Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Barcelona have faced each other on several occasions both on and off the pitch. On the pitch, the two clubs have often fought for dominance. Off it, they have fought for players such as Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, Andre Gomes, Neymar, and many others. And it seems the two clubs are going head-to-head once again.

Both Real Madrid and Barcelona are in dire need of a centre forward. While Barcelona are looking for a long-term solution for the ageing Luis Suarez, Real Madrid are looking at the short-term possibilities in order to provide cover for their broken attack.

And it seems both the clubs have found a solution in the form of Genoa striker, Krzysztof Piatek. The Poland international has been in fine form this season and has already attracted a horde of clubs from all over Europe.

However, according to Don Balon, Piatek has reportedly chosen his next club – Real Madrid!

The report suggests that Los Blancos have been forced to move quickly in the transfer market after a minor injury to Karim Benzema. The Frenchman is the only available striker to Santiago Solari at the moment, with summer signing Mariano also sidelined. The other alternative available is Cristo Gonzalez of Real Madrid Castilla.

And so, the fear of losing both their main strikers had pushed Florentino Perez into moving for Piatek, who will cost him around 60 Million. The Genoa man was also being closely followed by Barcelona, who saw him as a potential replacement for Luis Suarez.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; It is not entirely unfeasible that Real Madrid move for Piatek given their striking problems. However, before making a big money move for a new forward, Santiago Solari might try and put some faith in Cristo Gonzalez and even new signing Brahim Diaz.