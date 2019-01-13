Reports: Tottenham Hotspur set transfer price on Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have been known to be a tough club when it comes to contract negotiations, with Chairman Daniel Levy one of the hardest men to do business with. And when it comes to Harry Kane, that stance is no different.

Spurs may have sold Luka Modric and Gareth Bale to Real Madrid in the past, but they seem to have no plans of doing the same with star striker Harry Kane.

Repeated attempts were made by Los Blancos to sign the Englishman, but the Lilywhites have stood firm. Until now perhaps?

AS are reporting that if any club wants to sign Kane, they will need to pay up to 350 million euros in transfer fee to the club.

That should be enough to dissuade any club in the world, let alone Madrid, and could prove to be the reason that any team gives up their chase of the World Cup Golden Boot winner.