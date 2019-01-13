Reports: Manchester United linked with shock move for World Cup semi-finalist manager

Manchester United have turned their attention to current England boss Gareth Southgate amid reports of Mauricio Pochettino staying put at Tottenham Hotspur.

Southgate led the Three Lions to an impressive semi-final appearance at the World Cup in Russia last year, and has made a significant impact on the country’s youth in a short period of time.

With caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s contract set to expire in the summer, United want a replacement, and The Telegraph believe they have picked Southgate for the job.

The issue however, remains that the former Middlesbrough manager has a current contract with England up until the 2022 World Cup, and he may not even be interested in a club job at this particular stage.

Under Solskjaer, United have won five games out five but the Norwegian is still on course to return to Molde in Norway once this temporary stint is completed.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Who knows if the price is right, and the timing works, Southgate might be tempted to make the jump from Wembley to Manchester. Considering United’s desperation, this deal may just work out.