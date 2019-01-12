Boca president Angelici confirms Balerdi to join Dortmund

Defender Leonardo Balerdi is set to complete a move to Borussia Dortmund, according to Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici.

The 19-year-old has only made five league appearances for the beaten Copa Libertadores finalists, but is regarded as a top prospect.

Reports in Argentina have indicated Dortmund agreed to pay €15million for the defender, with a further €2m potentially due to Boca in add-ons.

And Angelici suggested the deal could go through in a matter of days, with Balerdi departing after fellow defender Lisandro Magallan joined Ajax earlier this month.

“Balerdi will travel to Germany this weekend and the medical check will be carried out on Monday,” he told Radio Continental.

“We have reached an agreement and this is always subject to a medical check. It has a lot of conditions.

“In that regard, I think we ended up making a very good fee for a player, but we wished he’d played in Boca’s first team for a while.”