Reports: Real Madrid ready to swap superstar with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate

Real Madrid are keen to turn their domestic woes around this season, and have a chance to do so in the January transfer window.

Los Blancos are reportedly willing to let star man Isco move to Juventus, in order to secure a deal for Paulo Dybala instead.

Tuttosport suggests that Isco is unhappy at Real Madrid and needs an opportunity to shine elsewhere, while Dybala could consider moving the other way.

How and when this move exactly takes place remains to be seen, but it may well work for both sides as they look to dominate the world stage.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – Will Isco really move though? His form may be poor but it is only temporary. Dybala, on the other hand, is winning it all with Juventus alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, and may not find it ideal to shift himself.