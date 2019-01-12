Official: Chelsea announce departure of star player

The transfer season is in full swing now, with new arrivals and departures being announced every hour. One club, which has been heavily involved in transfer dealings is Chelsea. Earlier in the window, the Blues signed Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund. Now, they’ve let one of their own key players leave.

It is indeed Cesc Fabregas who has left Chelsea to join Thierry Henry’s AS Monaco. The Spaniard said his goodbyes to the Stamford Bridge faithful last week in Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

Fabregas departs Stamford Bridge having scored 22 goals. He won four trophies, including two Premier Leagues during his time in West London.

🖊🇪🇸 AS Monaco are thrilled to announce the arrival of Cesc Fabregas from Chelsea FC on a deal that runs until June 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣. pic.twitter.com/hjy1xfn3mU — AS Monaco EN (@AS_Monaco_EN) January 11, 2019

Farewell’s started pouring in again after the announcement and Chelsea’s star frontman Eden Hazard had this to say on Fabregas’s departure:

“I can say that I was lucky to play with him. Since the beginning when he came we won the Double together.

“Top guy on the pitch and off the pitch. A great friend of mine. I just have admiration for this guy.

“I hope he will have a good future. He is still a very good player. He will enjoy it.”

Hazard wasn’t the only one to wish the Spaniard luck for his new project, with defender David Luiz joining in with praises:

“I think Cesc is one of the best players to have played in England for many, many years.

“It was emotional, not just for him, but for everybody. we are sad, but we wish him all the best because he is a great character and a great player and we will miss him. It’s always hard, but it’s part of the process.” Luiz said to the Chelsea FC website.

Meanwhile, Fabregas is not the only player expected to leave Chelsea during the winter transfer window. Full-back Davide Zappacosta is also on the verge of leaving the Blues for Italy, where he will reportedly join Lazio in a loan-obligation deal.

Furthermore, Gary Cahill, Alvaro Morata, and Victor Moses are also expected to depart during the coming days, while Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a big-money move to Bayern Munich.