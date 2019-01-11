Zeegelaar follows Okaka from Watford to Udinese

Marvin Zeegelaar has joined Watford team-mate Stefano Okaka on-loan at Serie A club Udinese until the end of the season.

Watford and Udinese, who are 15th in the Serie A table have close links as both clubs are owned by the Pozzo family.

Zeegelaar, 28, made 12 Premier League starts last term but has yet to appear in the 2018-19 season for Javi Gracia’s men.

Watford also confirmed on Thursday that former Liverpool forward Jerome Sinclair has returned to Vicarage Road after his loan spell in League One with Sunderland ended.