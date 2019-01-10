Real Madrid suffer blow in the chase of long-term target

After reports came out in the recent weeks that Christian Eriksen is set for a move to Real Madrid, the Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder has quashed the notions that he was thinking of a transfer to the Spanish capital.

Instead, the 26-year-old Dane says his priority is to keep winning on the pitch with his current team. Although Eriksen admitted that this isn’t the first time that there have been such rumours about him.

“This isn’t something I’m thinking about. I’m focusing on playing,” Eriksen said in an interview with TV3sport.dk.

He also went on to speak about his contract situation with the Hotspur and his negotiations with the club over a renewal. Eriksen has been with the Hotspur for six seasons and his current deal with the club runs until June of 2020.

“I have had good conversations with Tottenham. The people know what I want and the team does as well,” Eriksen added.

Eriksen’s statement of commitment to Tottenham has dealt a heavy blow to Real Madrid’s search for a long-term addition to their squad. The Dane has been in excellent form with the Hotspur and would have surely bolstered a determined Madrid club.