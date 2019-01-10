Reports: Real Madrid closing in on defensive starlet

Real Madrid continues its efforts to bolster its roster, as the club is nearing an agreement to sign Malaga defender Jose Martinez Lopez, also known as Chechu.

According to a report by Marca, Chechu turned heads at La Fabrica due to his defensive prowess and physical attributes.

The center-back has an imposing height of 187 centimeters, which lets him be an intimidating stopper on defense. Chechu has been touted as a potential offensive outlet as well due to his long stride and good ball handling, which lets him switch to being a left-back if the need calls for it.

Chechu got his start in football back in 2008 when he was seven years old. He played at Murcia before moving to Valencia at cadet level. He would later join Malaga in 2016. With Malaga, he has risen through through the Cadet, San Felix and Juvenil A this season.

