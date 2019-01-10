Reports: Manchester United ready to offer player in potential swap deal

Manchester United is reportedly dangling Andreas Pereira in a potential player swap deal for Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic.

According to a report by the Mirror, Pereira is being used to sweeten a deal with Fiorentina that will send Milenkovic to the United. Other reports also claimed that United are looking to open talks for a straight-up £45 million transfer for Milenkovic.

United have long been admirers of the 21-year-old Serbian, and it seems they are prepared to go through considerable lengths in order to land their target.

It should also be noted that United is still continuing its searching for a center-back, and Milenkovic fits the bill.

Milenkovic has made 79 senior appearances at club level for Partizan Belgrade and Fiorentina so far, alongside his 10 caps for the Serbian National Team.

Fiorentina have been previously linked with United’s Pereira as well, who has been touted as an ideal replacement for midfielder Jordan Veretout, who is reportedly set for a move to Napoli.

Pereira has struggled to break into the starting lineup at Old Trafford, and he has had loan spells away from United with Granada and Valencia as well.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 — This seems like a good deal for both sides. Pereira seems to be on his way out of United and Fiorentina is looking for someone to man the midfield. Although it still depends on whether the latter thinks acquiring Pereira will be worth losing Milenkovic.