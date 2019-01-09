Official: Bayern Munich complete deal to sign World Cup winning defender

Bayern Munich are known to be lightning quick in making their moves in the transfer market. And the Bavarians are at it again. This time, the club’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has revealed that the club has signed France’s World Cup-winning star, Benjamin Pavard.

The Stuttgart defender will join the Bavarians next Summer.

🗣️ @Brazzo: "I can confirm that Benjamin Pavard will join us on a five-year deal from 1st July 2019." pic.twitter.com/jiJo1E4wsG — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) January 9, 2019

Benjamin Pavard was part of the World Cup winning squad with France and has reportedly signed a five-year deal with the hugely successful Bayern Munich squad.

Speaking in detail about the move, the club has released the following statement.

“We’ve signed Benjamin Pavard for 1 July 2019. He’s put pen to paper on a five-year contract. He’s a young player and a world champion. We’re very glad and proud to have gained such a player for FC Bayern,” Salihamidzic said.

Pavard had been linked with a move to a number of European giants, but the Bavarians have managed to prise the defender ahead of the rest.