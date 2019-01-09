Reports: Real Madrid, Chelsea, AC Milan involved in transfer merry-go-round

We are almost midway through the transfer window, and the rumours have started heating up. Three clubs which have been heavily involved in said rumours are Chelsea, Real Madrid, and AC Milan. And now, according to reports, those three clubs could soon be involved in one massive transfer deal.

Reports from Don Balon suggest that Chelsea, AC Milan, and Real Madrid are set to embark on a transfer merry-go-round. All three sides have been struggling for goals this season and are in need of some fresh faces in front of goal.

Goal-shy Chelsea are reportedly inching closer to sealing Gonzalo Higuain’s transfer. The Argentine is spending the season on loan at AC Milan, and could agree to move to London in order to reunite with his old boss Maurizio Sarri.

Meanwhile, Higuain’s impending arrival could signal the end of Alvaro Morata’s Chelsea career, with the Spaniard already said to be closing in on a return to Spain with Sevilla.

Furthermore, Milan have reportedly decided to replace Higuain with another Galactico, this time in the form of Karim Benzema. The Frenchman, despite his decent form, is not in the long-term plans of Florentino Perez, who wants to sell him in the next few months. The deal to bring Benzema to San Siro is said to be an initial loan deal, with Milan having the rights to buy the Frenchman by paying around 40 Million.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; As far as transfer rumours are concerned, this one is not as crazy as it sounds. Both Higuain and Morata are heavily expected to complete their impending moves in the coming weeks, with the former coming to Chelsea and the latter leaving for Sevilla. The only player involved whose future is uncertain at the moment is Karim Benzema. However, AC Milan might turn to the Frenchman in order to bolster their squad once Higuain leaves.