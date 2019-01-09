Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo to unite with Real Madrid star as Juventus launch official bid

Juventus is set on further bolstering its roster around superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as the team is reportedly planning to sign Real Madrid midfielder Isco.

According to a report by SportsMole, the Italian powerhouse is looking to take advantage of Isco falling out of favor in Real Madrid by pairing him at the middle of the pitch with Ronaldo.

The Spanish gunner has suited up only as a substitute in Real’s last two La Liga matches, with the team’s interim head Santiago Solari reluctant to field the 26-year-old.

Isco may end up running with Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsey under the Turin banner as well, as the latter is rumored to sign with Juventus during the transfer window.

Other clubs, especially Chelsea and Manchester City, have also expressed their interest in signing the embattled midfielder.

Isco, still considered as one of the best attacking midfielders in the world despite his recent setbacks, still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 –Isco looks to be heading out next summer with a lot of clubs interested in him. Juventus will be facing tough competition in securing the Spaniard’s services.