Reports: Barcelona record signing set to leave for Manchester United in summer window

Manchester United are now the bookmakers’ favorites to sign Philippe Coutinho should he move in the January transfer window, Manchester Evening News reports.

Reports suggested that United had already started discussions to sign the midfielder this month after Coutinho had a rough start with Barcelona.

The 26-year-old has reportedly grown frustrated by his lack of playing time since he left Liverpool, thus making him a prime target for a slew of clubs in the January transfer window.

Bookmakers have responded to that transfer rumor by cutting down the odds on a potential move for Coutinho to Old Trafford in the coming week.

Bet Victor has marked United as the 5/1 favorites to sign the Brazilian winger should he choose to leave Barcelona. Manchester City are meanwhile mooted at 8/1.

A possible return to Liverpool for Coutinho is not out of the question, as bookmakers have marked that possibility at 6/1.

Paris Saint-Germain are also in a position to vie for Coutinho’s services, as they are reportedly monitoring potential avenues for them to sign him.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Ever since moving from Liverpool FC, Coutinho has failed to make an impression on the first squad. Starting most of the matches off the bench, this is a classic case of a technically gifted player, who doesn’t fit the coach’s style of play. So a move in the summer is not improbable.