Reports: Ballon d’Or winner set for Real Madrid, Inter Milan swap in summer transfer window

According to a report by The Sun, Inter Milan is reportedly going after Real Madrid star and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric again after their failed attempts to lure him last summer.

Given Modric’s stellar run as of late, which had him take the coveted Ballon d’Or over perennial favorites Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, it’s no wonder that Milan are determined to sign the midfielder.

Milan presented Modric with a huge bid as he wad opting for a shock exit. However, the team would later snub that approach after they lost Ronaldo to Juventus.

It seems that Inter are still determined in their pursuit of the World Cup finalist this time, despite their setbacks in that last transfer window.

With that said, Modric is yet to extend his deal with the Los Blancos which is set to expire in 2020.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 1.5/5 – Luka Modric has signed on with Real Madrid until 2020 and it doesn’t look like he might leave anytime soon, especially after he has repeatedly said that he’s committed to the club.