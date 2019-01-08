Barcelona announce first signing of the transfer window

Barcelona have confirmed that they completed the signing of Jean-Clair Todibo from Toulouse FC on a free transfer.

Barca fans will be overjoyed to learn about the deal going through, but it isn’t set for January just yet, and will instead take place in July at the start of the summer transfer window.

Todibo is a defender who has shown his versatility in different positions while at the French club. The 19-year-old reportedly rejected offers from the likes of Manchester City and Juventus, and chose to sign with the Catalans instead.

Agreement with Jean-Clair Todibo (@jctodibo) for him to join the Club next season. 🔵🔴https://t.co/L1Ejgvhg1f — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 8, 2019

His physicality and calmness on the ball appears to be the major reasons behind Barcelona signing him, and he now gets a chance to rub shoulders with the very best players in the world.