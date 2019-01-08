Reports: Chelsea line up shock bid for Real Madrid superstar

Chelsea are close to making a shock bid for Real Madrid striker and superstar Karim Benzema, The Mirror reports.

Benzema has had an on and off campaign so far, while Chelsea are keen to get some goals from their attackers following dry spells for both Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Benzema could be considered the key to more goals for the Blues as they look to make a final push for the top four spots in the Premier League, and amid reports of Morata and Hudson-Odoi on the move, the Benzema deal could be wrapped up this month.

The 31-year-old has been a staple in the Los Blancos side for years now, but is approaching a tough time in his career, as he faces a continued spell out of the France national team, and is suffering a loss of form for his clubs side as well.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Benzema can be lethal on his day, and with Chelsea keen on an out and out number nine, he could come in handy. As for Real Madrid, they would want a replacement of their own ready if the Frenchman is interested in a move this month.