Nicolo Barella has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and Cagliari seemingly have a replacement lined up in Nahitan Nandez.

Cagliari have had a bid for Nahitan Nandez accepted by Boca Juniors, lending credence to reports that Nicolo Barella is set to join Chelsea.

Central midfielder Nandez could well be a replacement for 21-year-old Italy international Barella, who is said to be closing in on a £45million switch to Stamford Bridge.

Boca president Daniel Angelici confirmed Boca have agreed to let the Uruguayan depart for Sardinia, although he revealed further negotiations over the structure of the deal are required.

“We have accepted Cagliari’s offer for Nandez because we spoke to the player and he wants to go to Italy,” Angelici told Radio La Red.

“What we do not accept is the form of payment and that is what we are working on.

“It will be up to the Italian club to make the effort. At the moment the first instalment of the offer is not enough to pay taxes.”

Leonardo Balerdi has only played five matches for Boca but Borussia Dortmund are edging closer to sealing a move for the 19-year-old.

“The Borussia Dortmund leaders have travelled [to Argentina]. With Balerdi, it’s the same as the rest. It’s not Boca’s intention to let players go, less so youngsters,” said Angelici.

“He has a release clause of 10 million [US dollars]. It seemed an exaggeration when we signed at the time, but now we have a higher offer.

“I will listen to the proposal and we will see how the meeting ends.”

Another player who could be heading out of La Bombonera is Agustin Almendra and Angelici suggested Inter are ahead of Napoli in the race for the 18-year-old’s signature.

“Almendra has a $30m release clause. We are waiting for him to join the squad after the South American Under-20 Championship,” he said.

“I spoke with the sporting director of Napoli. I told him what the situation was, that we did not intend to sell Almendra. But we did not forbid him to make a proposal to us.

“Inter have made an offer to leave him at Boca for one or two years. We could talk about it.”

Colombia international Wilmar Barrios has been linked to Everton but Angelici confirmed no offers have been received and none below his $23m release clause will be accepted.