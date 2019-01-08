Reports: Arsenal’s £63 million bid accepted for Real Madrid superstar  

While James Rodriguez might be playing for Bayern Munich right now, he is still owned by Real Madrid and it seems as though he won’t be joining the Bavarians on a permanent basis after all.

According to reports, the former Monaco star, who has interest from a plethora of clubs, might be joining Arsenal from next season. The Gunners have seen a £63 million bid accepted for the player.

Liverpool were also credited with an interest for the superstar but it seems as though they won’t be forming a stumbling block for the Gunners.

The Colombian has struggled with fitness so far this season and there have also been stories of him not being completely comfortable working with Bayern manager Niko Kovac.

As a result, a return to the Santiago Bernabeu had been touted but it might not be the case as Unai Emery could add one of the biggest stars of the 2014 World Cup to his squad.

His arrival, however, could also mean that the end is near for Mesut Ozil. The German hasn’t been able to stamp his authority at the Emirates after the arrival of the Spanish manager, so it will be interesting to see what happens to him if the Gunners do sign James Rodriguez.