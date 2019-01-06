Reports: Manchester United line up £45m bid for Serie A defender

Manchester United are close to getting their first January transfer window signing, The Sun reports.

The player in mind is Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, who has made a name for himself as a sturdy and trustworthy defender in Serie A.

The Italian side have benefited greatly from the work of the 21-year-old and a number of top European clubs such as Juventus, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in bringing in the player.

But it appears as if it would be Manchester United who are the team most likely to sign the Serbian, as they look to reinforce their defensive line under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A £45million bid is expected to be made by United, with Solskjaer and executive vice chairman Ed Woodward sitting to discuss the deal this week. Former manager Jose Mourinho was also a huge fan of the defender, and that could weigh in as United aim to seal the deal.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – For any young player, the opportunity to join Manchester United is a no-brainer, so expect the Red Devils to fight hard for this deal that may well take place in the coming week or so.