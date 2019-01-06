Reports: Chelsea to make £50m bid for PSG superstar

Chelsea are looking for a striker to end their goal scoring woes, and manager Maurizio Sarri may just have found the man for the job.

The Sunday Express is suggesting that Sarri has his eye on Paris Saint Germain (PSG) hitman Edinson Cavani this January transfer window, and would be willing to pay up to £50m for the Uruguayan.

It remains to be seen whether the Parisians even entertain the request, but it is clear that Chelsea want an end to their problems in front of goal at the earliest.

The Blues have already secured the signing of Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund, but the American doesn’t actually begin playing for his new club till next season, leaving a void up front as we speak.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – Cavani’s issues with certain PSG teammates is well documented, so don’t be surprised if he actually pushes for this move to happen. With Fabregas also leaving Stamford Bridge, this could become a priority signing.