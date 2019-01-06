Chelsea World Cup winning star set to reunite with Thierry Henry at Monaco

Cesc Fabregas is inching closer and closer to signing with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco, FOX Sports Asia understands. The former Arsenal and current Chelsea midfielder will link up with Thierry Henry at the club, a player he knows very well from their time together with the Gunners.

Henry may have been the goal scorer for Arsenal, but a young Fabregas was perhaps the most gifted of the team, and moving to Monaco gives the Spaniard the opportunity to work under his former teammate.

It won’t be plain sailing however, as Monaco are struggling to stay in the top division and currently find themselves in 19th place. Henry has failed to orchestrate a revival just yet, and will need all the help he can find.

With Fabregas’ deal with Chelsea expiring next summer, the 31-year-old has made the decision to move on and in turn find more playing time under new management.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4.5/5 – This deal should be completed very soon as was obvious with Fabregas’ response to Chelsea fans after he played in the recent FA Cup victory over Nottingham Forest.