Manchester City sell starlet to Real Madrid, include ridiculous Manchester United clause in contract

Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz has all but moved to Real Madrid in a deal worth around £15.5million up front, but it is a particular clause in his contract that has fans talking.

It is worth noting that Diaz is highly rated by both clubs, but wasn’t receiving enough playing time under Pep Guardiola at City, prompting interest from Real Madrid.

Now that the youngster has decided to move, the Citizens are keen to ensure he doesn’t return to their direct rivals.

MEN are reporting that a clause has been included by City in Diaz’s contract that clearly says that if Madrid decide to sell to “another Manchester club” then they will have to pay an extra 40 per cent as an add-on, basically ensuring that he does not end up at Manchester United.

Manchester City have already suffered with the sale of youngster Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, where the Englishman has thrived, with other clubs keen to sign him up.

The reigning Premier League champions may not be able to keep Diaz, but they surely don’t want him playing against them.