Lionel Messi reveals which player he wants to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona are keen to add to their squad in the January transfer window, but for there to be entries, there need to be some exits too. One name however, that club darling Lionel Messi wants to stay at Barcelona is Denis Suarez.

Don Balon are reporting that Messi believes Suarez has Barcelona in his DNA and has tipped him to be a success at Camp Now if he stays.

It is pertinent to note however, that chances have been few and far between for the player, and he continues to be linked with the likes of Arsenal in the Premier League and Napoli in Serie A.

Messi has been impressed with what he has seen though, and he holds some significant clout at the club, so don’t be surprised if the Catalans do decide to keep Suarez.

Barca manager Ernesto Valverde has a decision to make regarding Suarez’s future soon as the bids keep on coming, but if he listens to his little Argentine, then Denis Suarez will stay put.